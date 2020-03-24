Michelle Keegan's fluffy blue cardigan is a £28 bargain from Very Michelle was on This Morning to talk about Our Girl

Michelle Keegan looked so beautiful as she appeared onThis Morning on Tuesday, didn't she? The actress called into the show to talk about her final series as Corporal Georgie Lane in Our Girl, and as ever she looked super-stylish in her outfit for the morning show. Though she is usually dressed by her stylist Kelvin Barron, the star wore a gorgeous cardigan from her Very collection, chosen by herself at home – either way, we have no doubt fans will be wanting to emulate her look!

Michelle appeared via video link on This Morning

Michelle's fluffy blue knit costs £28 online – though we wouldn't be surprised if it sells out fast following her on-screen appearance. As usual, her long brunette hair was styled in tousled waves, and her makeup was kept soft and natural.

If you love Michelle's wardrobe as much as we do, you might want to take a peek at the rest of her Very collection, too – the star recently gave fans an insight into her favourite pieces from her range in a viral video on her Instagram page! Michelle's go-to items for spring appear to be the mini dresses from the collection, since she modelled a gorgeous black number, a floral frock - which she admitted was one of her go-to prints - and a bold yellow dress in the video.

Fluffy knitted cardigan, £28, Very

We reckon anything Michelle wears will fly off the shelves, since fans are always desperate to copy her fashion choices. The actress made two further chic appearances recently, stepping out with husband Mark Wright at the Global Awards wearing a bold colour-blocking outfit, and for the Our Girl screening earlier in March - wearing a chic pastel trouser suit and Aldo heels. She can do no wrong!

