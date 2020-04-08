Jesy Nelson enjoys the sunshine in her garden in pink bikini The Little Mix star is making the most of lockdown

Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson shared a video to Instagram this week that showed the star making the most of the nice weather we've had in the UK over the last few days. While the country is in lockdown and leaving the house has been banned unless it's for an essential reason, we can still enjoy the sunshine in our gardens, and Jesy took the opportunity to do just that. The star looked stunning in a pink halterneck bikini, her dark bob perfectly coiffed and her makeup immaculate.

Jesy ran her hand through her hair before panning the camera to the ground, showing off her great taste in swimwear as well as her gorgeous figure. However, although it may look like she has killer abs, the 28-year-old revealed last month that she often sucks her stomach in for photos and that she has a "chocolate loving belly". (We can relate!)

In a short video posted to Instagram, the star showed herself sitting on the floor wearing a crop top to show her 'abs' were visible when breathing in, before pulling down the top of her leggings and breathing out. In the caption for the post, Jesy wrote: "I always get a lot of people comment on my abs in photos, but I promise you I actually don't have abs lol. I'm very lucky that when I breathe in for me Picys I get these weird little indents that can sometimes look like I have abs. Anyway I'm here to tell you I DONT have abs ladies and this is what my chocolate loving belly really looks like."

The star went on: "I'll never ever be a size 8 which is genuinely what I dreamt of being, but I've come to terms with the fact that I love my food and that will never change. We're all different shapes and sizes and that's what makes us unique… you're all beautiful in your own ways and I hope you all know that."

