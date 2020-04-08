Holly Willoughby's gorgeous blue jumper is helping NHS workers in the most thoughtful way All profits from the jumper are going to not-for-profit Meals for the NHS

Holly Willoughby made a quick outfit change on Wednesday afternoon to send an incredible gesture to NHS staff battling the coronavirus outbreak. Swapping the silk floral midi dress she wore on This Morning for a blue knit gifted to her by Chinti and Parker, she explained the sweet meaning behind her new outfit on Instagram.

"Thank you @chintiandparker for my beautiful jumper... so nice to have something gorgeous and also know 100% of the profits go to @mealsforthenhs who are making it their mission to get delicious and nourishing food to our front line hero’s... #helpourheroes," Holly captioned the image. Fans praised Holly for her support, writing: "Excellent message Holly, well said," while not-for-profit Meals for the NHS added: "We [love] this so much Holly! Thanks for your support and helping to spread the word, we’re sending out over 2,000 meals this evening alone so we really appreciate it."

Made out of a cosy cashmere-wool blend, the bold blue jumper features a cream heart with black embroidery. While the £295 price tag may be pricier than some of her other high-street styles, it is for a very important cause, which would explain why some sizes have already sold out. Fans of the design can also buy it in a berry colour, which is currently half price in the sale - though we recommend the blue hue, not only to brighten up your lockdown wardrobe but also to assure you are doing your bit to help the NHS.

Blue heart jumper, £295, Chinti & Parker

This was not the first time the mother-of-three has turned to Chinti & Parker for her pretty outfits. We particularly loved the abstract yellow, orange and baby blue frock she wore on This Morning back in January, and who can forget her rainbow-striped jumper dress at the end of 2019?

