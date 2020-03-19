Jesy Nelson has been getting real about her body on Instagram. The 28-year-old Little Mix star shared a revealing post with her 6.6million followers, insisting that – despite appearances – she has a "chocolate loving belly". Jesy dispelled the idea that she has abs, stating that she breathes in for photographs to make it appear she has a muscular tummy. In a short video, the singer sits on a floor wearing a crop top to show how her 'abs' are visible when breathing in, before pulling down the top of her leggings and breathing out.

Watch: Jesy Nelson reveals the surprising truth about her 'abs'

Down-to-earth Jesy wrote in her caption: "I always get a lot of people comment on my abs in photos but I promise you I actually don't have abs lol. I'm very lucky that when I breath in for me Picys I get these weird little indents that come sometimes look like I have abs. Anyway I'm here to tell you I DONT have abs ladies and this is what my chocolate loving belly really looks like. I'll never ever be a size 8 which is genuinely what I dreamt of being, but I've come to terms with the fact that I bloody love my food and that will never change."

She continued: "We're all different shapes and sizes and that's what makes us unique. I'll never sit here and preach and say I love my body because I don't, but I'm slowly starting to just accept it for what it is and sometimes I'm gonna put on weight and sometimes I'm gonna go to the gym and lose it, either way girlies one day we will be really old and look back at our pics and think god I was actually banging why did I worry so much. Anyway I'm rambling on now but you're all beautiful in your own ways and I hope you all know that."

Jesy Nelson with her boyfriend, Chris Hughes

Jesy's words had a real impact on her followers, with one writing: "You're my inspo girl! I'm a size 12-14 and starting to think I always will be! I've lost lots of weight before and not happy then either because I lose my boobs and my face goes gaunt, so trying to accept what I've got and work on getting it in shape instead of losing it! You look absolutely insane." A second remarked: "Jesy you're beautiful inside and out!!! You're gorgeous the way you are and I'm so beyond proud of how far you've came!!! You inspire me every single day! I love you." And a third added: "You should be so proud of yourself! We love you and I honestly think you are one of the most beautiful women ever. I adore you, thank you for being you."