Alex Jones is looking lovelier than ever on The One Show every evening, isn't she? The star has totally wowed viewers with her stylish outfits on the show – particularly since she returned from her maternity leave in January. HELLO! recently caught up with Alex's loyal fashion stylist Tess Wright about her gorgeous wardrobe – who exclusively revealed that they wanted to 'shake things up' for her much-anticipated return.

Alex has been wowing with her wardrobe on The One Show

"Alex is back from maternity and is hosting The One Show after having her second son Kit so we wanted to shake things up a bit with regards to her style," she said. "She has totally got back to her pre-baby body so she makes most things look good."

Discussing the presenter's go-to brands and styles, she added that comfort is really important. "Her favourite silhouette would probably be a wide-leg jean and a lovely soft knit in a bright colour," she said. "Alex also loves a midi dress in a bright colour or pretty print, something she can throw on and feel comfortable sitting on the sofa or standing interviewing guests."

Wearing Sézane, Warehouse and Zara on Tuesday

The star proved just that on Tuesday night's show, when she wore a flattering pair of Warehouse jeans and a chic knit from another favourite brand, Sézane. The beloved host has also sent plenty of fans rushing to Marks & Spencer with her favourite denim pick, which she's now worn on the show four times.

Warehouse Belted Wide Leg Jeans, £36.80, John Lewis

As for when she's at home with her children, not much changes according to Tess! "I know that she's like me - with two small children she loves comfort, practicality and anything you can throw in the washing machine," she said. "She is a massive M&S fan as their collections are really affordable and practical - especially Autograph, as it's super stylish."

