Lorraine Kelly's tartan Marks & Spencer dress is so flattering - just ask Holly Willoughby The TV presenter looked lovely in this 2018 design

Following an emotional day on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, Lorraine Kelly looked fresh-faced and ready for the day ahead on Wednesday wearing a gorgeous Marks & Spencer dress from Holly Willoughby's collection. The sheer black midi was covered in a blue and green checked print with a black slip dress underneath, and while it usually retails for £59 it has unfortunately already sold out.

Speaking of the pretty frock, Holly has previously said: “I love a dress you can just chuck on. This is a good, flattering style in an on-trend print”. While it originally hit the shelves back in 2018, we still think it's a stunningly timeless design two years later! Lorraine tends to keep the rest of her look simple when wearing a statement dress, and Wednesday was no exception. She added her favourite silver heart necklace, opted for elegant makeup and styled her hair in a bouncy bob. Top marks, Lorraine!

Lorraine thanked fans for their support following the emotional show on Tuesday

During the extended show on Wednesday, the 60-year-old thanked fans for their support following her tearful phone call with her daughter Rosie, 24, who spoke to her mother and Dr Hilary about the COVID-19 situation in Singapore. When saying goodbye to Rosie at the end of the call, the Scottish chat show host got choked up, stating: "It’s so good to talk to you. It’s been lovely to see your wee face! I do miss you. Stay safe love.”

The tartan dress was from Holly Willoughby's Marks & Spencer collection

GMB later shared the clip on its Twitter page alongside the caption: "Thinking of everyone who is separated from their loved ones at this difficult time. Stay well, Rosie!" Understandably, it was met by an outpouring of love from fans, who wrote: "It was such a lovely personal moment to witness, showing a truly special relationship between mother and daughter," and: "Your reaction this morning was exactly how we’re all feeling @reallorraine...hope you’re doing ok."

