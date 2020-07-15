Lady Kitty Spencer wears her most magical dress yet The famous model floored fans

Lady Kitty Spencer had her followers in a tizzy on Tuesday when she shared a photo of herself wearing a beautiful Dolce & Gabbana dress.

Covered in colourful flowers, the fashion model's dress was a truly stunning hark back to the fashion house's Italian roots, and flamboyantly encapsulated the country's magical summer days.

"Love your dress!" gushed one of Kitty's followers, with another adding: "Your dress is so beautiful." A third sweetly noted: "You look stunning, very summery," while many more simply left heart emojis.

Kitty's dress was beautiful

The 29-year-old is currently holidaying in Nemi, Italy, and couldn't help but sing the quaint town's praises in her caption, writing: "The beautiful town of Nemi, famous for its little strawberries."

The daughter or Earl Spencer was surrounded by colourful pots of jam, which matched her bright dress.

This is the first time we've had a glimpse of Kitty's enviable summer wardrobe.

Over the weekend, Kitty took part in a campaign for Bvlgari, showing off the designer's stunning Serpenti bags, which are available exclusively at Selfridges.

And while the luxury bags are jaw-dropping, the star's followers were just as obsessed with Kitty's beautiful silk shirt.

Kitty captioned the photos: "Check out the @bulgari Serpenti bags created exclusively for @theofficialselfridges available now. The colour is incredible!" and famous faces and fans alike were quick to let the niece of Princess Diana know just how incredible she looked.

Fashion photographer Alessandro Morelli left a heart emoji, while Pixie Lott gushed: "Unreal."

Writer and fashion model Maye Musk sweetly added: "Gorge."

Fans, too, were quick to point out how glamourous Kitty looked. "The sleeve detail on your blouse is to die for," noted one, with another adding: "Stunning."

