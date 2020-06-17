Lady Kitty Spencer has shared another gorgeous snap on her Instagram page! The fashion model took to social media to share her Father's Day gifting pick from jewellery designer Bvlgari, for which she is an ambassador. We couldn’t help but notice her beautiful silk outfit, too – the pretty khaki outfit featured trench-style button details and a flattering open collar. She captioned her glamorous photo: "It's Father's Day on Sunday – have you sorted your gift yet? This @bulgari watch is the perfect present – as you can wear it too!"

MORE: The Countess of Wessex's Ghost dress has a very unusual print - and it's currently in the sale

Kitty looked beautiful in the new picture

We wonder if she'll be sending her father Earl Spencer a special Bvlgari watch? Kitty accessorised her luxurious timepiece with further gold jewellery, her hair in golden blonde waves and her usual neutral, glowing makeup. As ever, her fans and followers were quick to comment, with one writing: "She looks like a porcelain doll!" and another adding: "Great watch Kitty! I love Bvlgari!"

Loading the player...



WATCH: Lady Kitty's style over the years

The 29-year-old, who is the daughter of Charles Spencer and niece to the late Princess Diana, has been sharing a number of glamorous selfies recently – after taking some time away from posting during the coronavirus lockdown. Earlier in June, she shared a shot of herself posing in the bathroom in her silk pyjamas.

MORE: Kate Middleton wows in bargain M&S dress in surprise new appearance

Speaking of Bvlgari's charity collaboration with Save The Children, she wrote: "@savechildrenuk fights tirelessly to keep children safe, particularly at this critical time. The @bulgari @savechildrenuk jewellery collection carries a direct donation with each purchase and currently this is supporting their COVID-19 Emergency Fund. Check it out at bulgari.com."

Posing in her luxurious bathroom

We wonder if Lady Kitty has been taking her beautiful pictures at home? She appeared to give fans another glimpse at her luxurious décor, showing off her statement wallpaper, luxurious armchair and some beautiful jeweled wall sconces. How fabulous…