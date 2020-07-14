Lady Kitty Spencer took part in a campaign for Bvlgari over the weekend, showing off the designer's stunning Serpenti bags, which are available exclusively at Selfridges.

MORE: Lady Kitty Spencer wows in a white gown and diamond jewellery as she poses in ultra-grand living room

And while the luxury bags are jaw-dropping, we were just as obsessed with Kitty's beautiful silk shirt, and by the sound of it, so were her famous friends.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lady Kitty Spencer's style file

Kitty captioned the photos: "Check out the @bulgari Serpenti bags created exclusively for @theofficialselfridges available now. The colour is incredible!" and famous faces and fans alike were quick to let the niece of Princess Diana know just how incredible she looked.

MORE: Lady Kitty Spencer stuns in glamorous silk dress as she teases Father's Day gift for Charles Spencer

Kitty looked flawless in the silk shirt

MORE: Lady Kitty Spencer's luxurious silk pyjamas are exactly what we want to self-isolate in

Fashion photographer Alessandro Morelli left a heart emoji, while Pixie Lott gushed: "Unreal."

Writer and fashion model Maye Musk sweetly added: "Gorge."

Fans, too, were quick to point out how glamourous Kitty looked. "The sleeve detail on your blouse is to die for," noted one, with another adding: "Stunning."

The 29-year-old is known for her timeless, and often luxurious, looks.

In June, the model posed in more of her Bvlgari jewellery, praising the brand for its charitable work during the coronavirus crisis.

But it was Kitty's halterneck that really caught our eye! The white gown was truly the epitome of chic.

The daughter of Earl Spencer captioned the snap: "Thank you @bulgari for all that you have done & continue to do during this time of great need. I'm very proud to be associated with a brand that uses their power to lead by example," and listed some of the efforts made by the jewellery house to help during the pandemic.

The eldest daughter of Earl Spencer, Lady Kitty is Princess Diana's niece - and many fans often liken her to the late royal, who is of course revered for her timeless style.

Kitty regularly models for Dolce and Gabbana, and many will remember the beautiful hand-painted green dress that she wore to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.