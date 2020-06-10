Lady Kitty Spencer's luxurious silk pyjamas are exactly what we want to self-isolate in Princess Diana's niece has shared a new at-home snap

Lady Kitty Spencer is well-known for her jetset lifestyle and designer fashion favourites, and her latest Instagram post proves she's just as glamorous at home! The model, who is an ambassador for Bvlgari jewellery, shared a beautiful shot of herself wearing the collection on Tuesday evening, to promote its collaboration with charity Save The Children UK. And aside from her enviable jewellery, we couldn't help but notice her luxurious silk pyjamas, too. Cosy and chic!

Image: @kitty.spencer Instagram

Kitty wrote: "@savechildrenuk fights tirelessly to keep children safe, particularly at this critical time. The @bulgari @savechildrenuk jewellery collection carries a direct donation with each purchase and currently this is supporting their COVID-19 Emergency Fund. Check it out at bulgari.com."

Loading the player...



WATCH: Lady Kitty Spencer's style file

The 29-year-old, who is the eldest daughter of Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer, pulled her blonde hair back into an elegant chignon and added neutral, glowing makeup to her look as usual.

Lady Kitty is Princess Diana's niece

Many followers even commented on her similarity to her late aunt in the photographs, with one writing: "Wow there is a lot of resemblance to Lady Diana in this picture." Another added: "So beautiful and a wonderful cause."

We wonder if Lady Kitty took the beautiful pictures at home? If so, she gave fans a glimpse into her stunning decor, with a sparkling chandelier in the background and what appears to be a luxurious frosted glass door to the shower. There's a vase of pale pink roses next to her, and a striped blind at the window behind. It's thought that Kitty is isolating at her home in Cape Town.



Kitty loves her luxurious loungewear!

It appears that the fashion star, who is engaged to fiancé Michael Lewis, loves her silky loungewear - she's posted a number of other pictures wearing slinky robes and pyjamas. She's not alone, since the likes of Victoria Beckham and Amanda Holden have also been sharing their stylish sleepwear during the coronavirus lockdown. Whatever gets you through, ladies…