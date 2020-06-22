Lady Kitty Spencer has stunned in another gorgeous Instagram snap! The fashion model posed in her favourite Bvlgari jewellery as she praised the brand for its charitable work during the coronavirus crisis - and we are in love with her beautiful halter neck white gown. She wrote: "Thank you @bulgari for all that you have done & continue to do during this time of great need. I'm very proud to be associated with a brand that uses their power to lead by example," before listing some of the efforts made by the jewellery house to help during the pandemic.

Lady Kitty looked beautiful in a white gown

Kitty's fans flooded the comments with compliments on her beautiful photo and heartfelt post, with one writing: "Wonderful photo, very glamorous and good on you @bulgari - awesome," and another adding: "You look like just like Diana."

WATCH: Lady Kitty's style file

The eldest daughter of Earl Spencer, Lady Kitty is Princess Diana's niece - and many fans often liken her to the late royal, who is of course revered for her timeless style. Kitty regularly models for Dolce and Gabbana, and many will remember the beautiful hand-painted green dress that she wore to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding.

In her latest set of Instagram snaps, the star seems to have been offering glimpses at her luxurious home in Cape Town, where she is thought to be self-isolating. It's not known whether she is living with her rumoured fiancé Michael Lewis, though wherever she is - it's beautiful!

Kitty posed in her silk pyjamas in a recent snap

Her most recent photo shows an elaborate gold mirror, fireplace and a glossy wall behind her, as well as a pretty floral arrangement and some lavish furniture.