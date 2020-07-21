Lady Kitty Spencer has certainly found her summer style – and we're not jealous at all!

The 29-year-old is currently exploring the sights of Rome during an Italian getaway, and she found the perfect dress to help her stand out among her breathtaking surroundings.

Kitty has modelled for Dolce & Gabbana in the past and sported another stunning, slinky mini dress from their collection over the weekend.

The colourful floral print frock features a flared hem, sweetheart neckline and beautiful broderie anglaise throughout. Her dress is so gorgeous, it almost distracted us from the stunning backdrop of the Roman Forum Kitty was visiting.

Lady Kitty Spencer looked gorgeous in a floral D&G dress

Captioning her snap, she wrote: "Exploring Roma like I’ve never experienced it before, the most spectacular open air museum in the world."

Needless to say, many of Kitty's followers were also big fans of her dreamy dress. "Your dress is perfect," gushed one. "That is a darling dress," added another. A third wrote: "Love the dress and your style!"

It was only last week that Kitty had her followers in a tizzy after she shared a photo of herself wearing another beautiful floral Dolce & Gabbana dress. She's either their biggest fan or has chosen the Italian fashion house as a nod to her surroundings.

Lady Kitty Spencer wore another Dolce & Gabbana dress last week

This isn't the first time we've had a glimpse of Kitty's enviable summer wardrobe. Earlier this month, Kitty took part in a campaign for Bvlgari, showing off the designer's stunning Serpenti bags, which are available exclusively at Selfridges. And while the luxury bags are jaw-dropping, the star's followers were just as obsessed with Kitty's beautiful silk shirt.

Kitty captioned the photos: "Check out the @bulgari Serpenti bags created exclusively for @theofficialselfridges available now. The colour is incredible!" and fans were quick to let the niece of Princess Diana know just how incredible she looked. "The sleeve detail on your blouse is to die for," noted one, with another adding: "Stunning."

