Alex Jones' adorable loveheart jumpsuit had The One Show viewers swooning

Alex Jones has done it again and wowed us with a gorgeous affordable outfit on The One Show on Wednesday evening! The romantic look is a bargain buy from Nobody's Child, and we wouldn't be surprised if fans go rushing to snap it up for themselves. Dressed as always by her stylist Tess Wright, Alex hosted the show with Rylan Clark-Neal, looking beautiful in her red and black ensemble which was finished with a pair of strappy statement heels and a slick of red lipstick.

Alex wore a gorgeous jumpsuit on the show on Wednesday

Alex's latest pick is the 'Sharona Jumpsuit' from the affordable brand, which costs £35 and is currently available in all sizes. The star also shared a close-up shot of the look on her Instagram Story on Thursday morning, simply writing: "Last night's jumpsuit @nobodyschild."

The chic all-in-one features a button-up silhouette, a V neckline and flattering boxy sleeves, so we're not surprised Alex fell in love with it.

She recently returned to her daily duties on The One Show after taking two weeks off to enjoy a relaxing holiday with her husband Charlie Thompson, their two young sons and her parents, too.

Jumpsuit, £35, Nobody's Child

Fans inundated the 43-year-old with heartwarming welcome back comments on Monday. Shortly after finishing her first episode, Alex took to Twitter to write: "Thanks for all your messages. Lovely to be back on @BBCTheOneShow tonight with @Rylan. See you same time tomorrow xx."

Enjoying a holiday with her family

She later took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of her bottle of red wine, and remarked: "Cos we definitely haven't drunk enough on hols (this is bloody lovely by the way)."

Alex has been working with her stylist Tess throughout lockdown and provided plenty of fashion inspiration through her on-screen appearances - from championing independent brands to supporting the British high street with her outfits. We can't pick a favourite…