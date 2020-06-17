Love Alex Jones' frilly pastel blouse? It's currently half price in the sale Her The One Show looks are always gorgeous

Didn't Alex Jones look lovely on Wednesday night's The One Show? The star looked beautiful in a pretty pastel blouse with statement ruffles, paired with her favourite wide-leg jeans and a pair of heeled sandals from Dune. No doubt viewers will have fallen in love with her romantic puff sleeve blouse – and we're in luck, because it's an online sale buy! Alex's star stylist Tess Wright shopped the Net A Porter sale for the gorgeous top, which is currently reduced by 50 per cent.

Alex looked gorgeous for Wednesday's show

The See By Chloe blouse originally cost £250, but it's since been reduced to £125. And while it's still a considered purchase, we can see why Alex fell for its beautiful pale pink colour and cotton detailing.

Ruffled pintucked cotton-poplin blouse, £125, Net A Porter

The presenter also rocked her go-to Warehouse jeans, which are nearly sold out everywhere – though there are a few pairs available at Next for £49. She added her Dune 'Madam' heels, which have also been reduced from £70 down to £35, and a pair of gorgeous Missoma earrings, too.

Ankle Strap High Heel Sandals, £35, Dune

The Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex are also big fans of Missoma jewellery staples, and Alex's picks are just as gorgeous! She wore the brand's 'Gold Twine Hoops', which cost £69 and look beautiful with her tousled bob hairstyle.

Gold twine hoops, £69, Missoma

The TV host always wows fans with her The One Show wardrobe, chosen as always by stylist Tess – and on Tuesday, she looked ready for warmer weather in a pretty button-up dress from River Island, which Lorraine Kelly has also worn on Good Morning Britain in the past.

WATCH: Alex makes inspiring change to her on-screen wardrobe

"Opportunities to get out and dress up are slowly increasing so thought I'd let you know that this little handy number is @riverisland," the mum of two wrote alongside her Instagram post. Alex's chic style has given us plenty of inspiration throughout lockdown, that's for sure – we can't wait to see what she wears next!

