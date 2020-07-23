Ruth Langsford's pretty pastel Marks & Spencer knit is just £12.50 in the sale, but selling fast She wore the top on This Morning

Ruth Langsford looked beautiful in blue for Wednesday's This Morning – and we've tracked down her pretty pastel knit in the sale at Marks & Spencer! We reckon fans will be rushing to buy the relaxed jumper, which has been reduced from £25 down to just £12.50. Sharing her chic outfit on her Instagram page on Wednesday evening, Ruth posted a boomerang video of herself at the ITV studios, writing: "Today’s outfit on @thismorning - aqua jumper @marksandspencer, black tapered trousers @winserlondon, snake print court shoes @kurtgeiger."

Textured knitted V neck top, £12.50, M&S

If you're tempted by Ruth's M&S sale pick, it's fastest fingers first – since most sizes have already sold out in the textured knit, which is also available in a number of other fun colours costing £25.

WATCH: Ruth shares her hair tips with fans

Plenty of fans were quick to comment on Ruth's latest look, flooding her comments section with positive words and compliments. "Ruth you always look so very lovely," one wrote, while another added: "As I put on your other IG today Ruth I think you look great in this outfit. The jumper is fab with those trousers and the colour suits you really well."

Ruth showed off her outfit on Instagram

The presenter often responds to her followers on her social media, and even chatted to one fan about her go-to underwear! When one lady asked: "Lovely outfit. Do you favour a particular underwear brand? Struggling to find a good fit," Ruth replied: "I like @triumphlingerie bras... good shaping... that's what I'm wearing under this jumper."

She even calmly responded to one negative commenter who criticised her This Morning wardrobe later on Thursday evening, writing: "I chose the outfit myself and was very happy with it... can't please all of the people all of the time." Go Ruth!

