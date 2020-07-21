Alex Jones celebrates return to The One Show after emotional family holiday The TV star enjoyed a reunion with her parents in Wales

After saying goodbye to her parents in Wales, Alex Jones made a sensational return to The One Show on Monday evening.

The TV star, who was recently reunited with her loved ones for the first time in months, had travelled to Wales with her husband Charlie Thomson and their two sons, three-year-old Teddy and one-year-old Kit, for a two-week summer holiday.

Upon her return to the green sofa, fans inundated the 43-year-old with heartwarming welcome back messages. Shortly after finishing her first episode, Alex took to Twitter to write: "Thanks for all your messages. Lovely to be back on @BBCTheOneShow tonight with @Rylan. See you same time tomorrow xx."

She later took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of her bottle of red wine, and remarked: "Cos we definitely haven't drunk enough on hols (this is bloody lovely by the way)."

The One Show host shared this snap after her first episode

On Saturday, Alex reflected on her travels by sharing a series of photos of her family. "Very grateful to have had the last two weeks. Maybe the best holiday yet," she wrote in the caption.

The summer holiday comes shortly after Alex opened up about juggling her two young kids with her television career during lockdown. Admitting that it has at times been "overwhelming," she told The Telegraph's Stella Magazine: "Doing it all, I think, is really, really hard. All I hope is that it doesn't get harder for women. Because - sometimes, some days - the pressure is pretty unbearable.

The TV star with her parents and husband Charlie in Wales

"Mum often says to me, 'You know Al, I knew what I was supposed to be in a day. I was supposed to be a mother. You're trying to be a mother in the morning and then be somebody completely professional in the afternoon.'

"Sometimes, that is tricky, because your mindset doesn't necessarily flip as quickly as you want it to." Despite the challenges, Alex confessed she has been enjoying spending extra time with her loved ones during lockdown.

