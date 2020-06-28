Alex Jones wowed with another gorgeous outfit on The One Show on Friday night! We loved her latest look, which saw her wearing a chic ruffled blouse by independent brand Place Du Soleil. As usual, she styled her signature bob in a loose and natural style, and wore her makeup natural and fresh - applied herself, since she is still unable to work with her usual glam team due to social distancing guidelines. The presenter is dressed by stylist Tess Wright, who has continued to work with her from afar.

Alex wore a beautiful ruffled blouse on the show

Alex's Friday night pick came from London boutique Kyra Loves. The star loves to champion small businesses and has been working with stylist Tess to source unique pieces, particularly since the coronavirus crisis. The pair shared a shout out on social media in May, and were no doubt inundated with suggestions of smaller British brands.

It comes after she rocked a mini dress on Thursday's show, looking gorgeous in the paisley print frock from Sandro. The pretty outfit was the perfect pic for the heatwave weather, which Alex teamed with a pair of strappy nude heels - though we could totally see her wearing it with trainers or sandals, too.

The star later shared a gorgeous selfie on her Instagram Story of the dress, simply captioning it: "Last night… Sandro."

Alex wore a Sandro mini dress on Thursday's show

Alex's stylist Tess has previously revealed how the pair have working together during the pandemic. "It has been a really tricky time for us as we have worked together for nearly a decade - and we have had to really change the way we work together to keep to the social distancing rules," she said.

"I source the clothes, steam and iron them before Alex comes into wardrobe and we have two big rails where I then put together outfits for her to choose from. We then chat through the rails - me standing at one end of the room and her at the the other - and if Alex needs to try anything on she has to do it at a distance from me.

"I take pictures of her in the outfit then she can see if she likes it and if she wants to wear it for the show."

No doubt the presenter is keen to get back to normal with her usual glam squad - she's admitted to a few beauty disasters in recent months, including a tanning mishap and an attempt at cutting her own fringe! Never change, Alex…

