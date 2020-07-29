Ruth Langsford's gorgeous face mask is just £12! The This Morning star has a cheeky touch to her face covering

Ruth Langsford certainly put a smile on our faces when we saw her modelling her latest face mask, but we had an even bigger grin when we discovered it's only £12 – for two!

The This Morning star shared her outdoor look on her Instagram Stories this week, revealing her face covering of choice is from Donna May London, whose founder also happens to be the head makeup artist on Loose Women.

Ruth's face mask is in soft grey marl and features the brand's iconic embroidered lip in red, so it always looks like you're smiling. What's even better, is that for the bargain price of £12, you actually get two masks in a pack.

Sharing a clip on her Stories, Ruth simply captioned the image: "Love it!! Thank you @donnamaylondon." The makeup artist also posted the image, commenting: "Thanks @ruthlangsford! Now we can see you smiling even with a mask on!"

If you want to follow in Ruth's footsteps and bag a bargain mask for yourself, you can pre-order one now. They also come in leopard print.

How cute is Ruth Langsford's face mask?

This isn't the first time this week Ruth has stunned her fans. On Tuesday, she wore a beautiful floral dress on This Morning, and it's the exact one that the Duchess of Cambridge wore when she led an online assembly for the Oak National Academy in June.

Sharing a clip of herself in the beautiful frock, Ruth wrote: "Today’s dress on @thismorning is from @marksandspencer (I added the white belt) Nude, suede court shoes from @topshop."

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that it was the same dress worn by Kate last month, with one writing: "Looks lovely, I think the Duchess of Cambridge wore this dress too!" A second follower quickly replied: "She did."

