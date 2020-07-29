Ruth Langsford wows in the Duchess of Cambridge's M&S dress The This Morning star looked flawless in the frock

Ruth Langsford wore a beautiful floral dress on Tuesday's This Morning, and it's the exact one that the Duchess of Cambridge wore when she led an online assembly for the Oak National Academy in June.

Sharing a clip of herself in the beautiful frock, Ruth wrote: "Today’s dress on @thismorning is from @marksandspencer (I added the white belt) Nude, suede court shoes from @topshop."

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that it was the same dress worn by Kate last month, with one writing: "Looks lovely, I think the Duchess of Cambridge wore this dress too!" A second follower quickly replied: "She did."

Ruth looked fab in the dress

Others left sweet notes letting doting mum Ruth know just how fabulous she looked in the frock. "Looking very lovely today Ruth!" gushed one, while another added: "Fab dress Ruth."

Kate wore the dress last month

The veteran TV presenter has an affinity for M&S, and often wears chic pieces from the store on air.

Last week, the 60-year-old donned a lovely pastel knit from M&S, which also featured an impressive price reduction.

Fans no doubt rushed to bag the relaxed jumper, which had been reduced from £25 down to just £12.50.

And of course, when she's not hosting This Morning with her husband Eamonn Holmes, you'll most likely catch Ruth on QVC, where she keeps audiences entertained by flexing her fashion credentials.

Ruth even has her own collection of clothing with the shopping channel, which the star hopes will help fellow fashion lovers "take on each day with confidence".

From chic belted dresses to sharp denim jackets, Ruth's stunning QVC collection is well worth a browse.

