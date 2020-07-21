Ruth Langsford's swishy rainbow dress is what dreams are made of The This Morning star looked stunning!

Ruth Langsford just nailed summer dressing. The TV star won rave reviews for her gorgeous multi-coloured dress on This Morning on Tuesday – and it's not hard to see why!

The 60-year-old stunned viewers and her fans in a vibrant abstract print maxi dress from Jolie Moi, and it is the standout piece your wardrobe is crying out for.

MORE: 10 times Christine Lampard stunned in a beautiful summer dress

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford reveals the secret to her perfect hair

Made from soft jersey fabric, Ruth's dress features a wrap design to the front and an elasticated ruched waistband that draws in your shape.

The flowing maxi skirt with pleating detail creates a fabulous swishy movement, perfect for keeping you cool on a hot day.

Ruth Langsford's rainbow dress stunned fans

MORE: Amanda Holden's dazzling blue dress floors fans

Needless to say, Ruth's fans went wild for her bold look. "Absolutely love this dress...you look stunning Ruth," gushed one. "Love the dress Ruth you look beautiful in it," added another. A third raved: "Oh my goodness oh my gosh. Beautiful!" And a fourth added: "Looking gorgeous as always."

Ruth's version features short sleeves, but sadly it doesn't appear to be available anymore. There is, however, a long-sleeved version available from John Lewis – and it's in the sale! Reduced from £95 to £65, but you'd better be quick if you want to snap it up for yourself because it's selling fast!

Jolie Moi Revere Collar Abstract Print Jumpsuit, £59, John Lewis

There is also a very similar jumpsuit version of Ruth's technicolour frock available, reduced from £89 to £59. The flared jumpsuit is also made from smooth jersey fabric and features the same bold abstract print. It has a flattering cross over tie detail with a smart shirt collar that gives it a sophisticated look.

Ruth has been loving her brightly-coloured summer dresses lately. Last week she stunned fans again with a yellow 'Print Crepe Dress' from Ralph Lauren, which is currently reduced from £179 to £89.50. Ruth has also worn the shirt version on the show in the past, so she clearly loves the chic chain print – and who can blame her?

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.