Ruth Langsford reveals surprising secret to her incredible figure The This Morning star always looks great

Ruth Langsford shared her number one trick to help her look streamlined in her gorgeous outfits – and it's all about what goes under your clothes.

The This Morning star revealed that she relies on a good bra to help her look and feel good, sharing the one brand she trusts to offer her the support and shape she needs.

MORE: Ruth Langsford fights back as fan says she wears 'frumpy old women's clothes'

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford reveals secret to her perfect hair

While it's no secret that an ill-fitting bra should be avoided at all costs, it can be extremely tricky to find the perfect fit.

But thanks to Ruth, many of her fans will now be flocking to Triumph lingerie after she namechecked them for their "good shaping".

Triumph Amourette 300 Padded Underwired Bra, £38, John Lewis

Replying to a fan on Instagram who queried which brand of underwear Ruth trusts, she replied: "I like @triumphlingerie bras....good shaping....that’s what I’m wearing under this jumper x."

The jumper Ruth is referring to is the pretty Marks & Spencer pastel knit she wore on Wednesday's This Morning, which is currently in the sale for just £12.50.

Ruth Langsford wore her Triumph bra under this M&S jumper

MORE: These stylish stars are all loving Amanda Holden's latest fashion collection

Sharing her chic outfit on her Instagram page, Ruth posted a boomerang video of herself at the ITV studios, writing: "Today’s outfit on @thismorning - aqua jumper @marksandspencer, black tapered trousers @winserlondon, snake print court shoes @kurtgeiger."

Plenty of fans were quick to comment on Ruth's look, flooding her comments section with positive words and compliments. "Ruth you always look so very lovely," one wrote, while another added: "As I put on your other IG today Ruth I think you look great in this outfit. The jumper is fab with those trousers and the colour suits you really well."

If you're tempted by Ruth's M&S sale pick, it's fastest fingers first – since most sizes have already sold out in the textured knit, which is also available in a number of other fun colours costing £25.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.