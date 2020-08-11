Elizabeth Hurley makes jaws drop in neon beach cover-up The actress' fans were in awe

Just when you thought it couldn't get any hotter, Elizabeth Hurley sent temperatures soaring on Tuesday when she shared a photo of herself in an incredible, neon red beach cover-up.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley stuns with latest bikini photo

"Slip a little something over your bikini- use code EXT30 for an extra 30% off our Brights edit," the star wrote in her Instagram caption.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley works out in her bikini

It wasn't long before fans flooded the comment section with kind comments, including: "You look absolutely perfect", "Beautiful," and "Gorgeous".

Elizabeth's Flame Tunic retails for £225, however, as per her Instagram, is currently available with a 30% discount when you enter code EXT30 at the checkout.

MORE: Amanda Holden, Oti Mabuse, Holly Willoughby and more join Challenge Accepted movement

The star looked incredible

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley shares heart-stopping bikini photo

A description for the eye-popping cover-up reads: "A short, loose, vibrant red silk tunic. It has a drawstring at the hip and tassle embellishment. Throw it over swim or wear it out at night."

The 55-year-old launched her luxury swimwear brand in 2005, and often models chic pieces from the line on social media.

Speaking about Elizabeth Hurley Beach to Luxury Lifestyle in 2018, the Austin Powers star revealed that she started her own label because she was "obsessed with holiday clothes", adding that it's an area where women "can look amazing".

She explained: "I decided to venture into designing beachwear not only because I’ve always been obsessed with holiday clothes, but also because it’s an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong.

Elizabeth continued: "I wanted to create styles that make people look fantastic and feel great. It was key to me to create a resort collection which would make a woman feel sexy and comfortable at any age."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.