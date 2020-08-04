Elizabeth Hurley looked incredible in her most recent bikini photo and managed to make 55 look like 25!

The star took to Instagram to post a fun picture of her posing alongside a bikini-clad friend, who just so happened to be wearing the exact same swimsuit.

But as Elizabeth pointed out, it’s not so surprising, since she bought it for her.

"Always risky gifting your friends your favourite things," she wrote. “#accidentalwinning @elizabethurleybeach"

The turquoise bikini was from Elizabeth’s swimwear line and her look got the approval from fans, who were quick to lavish her with compliments.

On fire emoji’s featured heavily in the comments along with many calling both women "gorgeous" and "beautiful”.

Of course this is by far the first time the model and swimsuit designer has showcased her killer curves on social media.

Elizabeth and her friend modelled matching bikinis

In fact one particularly risky photo on her Instagram account got one TV presenter very hot under the collar.

After posing on her grass in nothing more than some bikini bottoms and a white linen robe - which was open - Jeremy Clarkson couldn’t resist commenting.

Elizabeth left little to the imagination

“Crikey" he wrote alongside the sultry snap. But he wasn’t the only one who had that response, because soon others were saying they completely agreed with him.

Elizabeth appears to have enjoyed self-isolation at her Herefordshire country home, where she’s been staying with her son Damian and several other family members since lockdown.

She spoke exclusively to HELLO! in April and admitted she felt like she was living in the 70s TV show The Waltons. "There are nine of us," she said. "I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems."

Elizabeth revealed she’s created a "colour-coded" rota for jobs around the home and said: "I’m in charge of meal planning, food shopping and laundry," adding: "If it weren’t for the fact that we’re terrified of losing loves ones, we’re actually quite happy cocooned up together. The TV isn’t allowed to be turned on until 6pm so we don’t turn into couch potatoes."

