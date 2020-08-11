Rochelle Humes reveals surprising – but gorgeous - heatwave outfit The This Morning star's dress was eye-popping

You might want to brace yourselves, but Rochelle Humes wore a crochet dress during Monday's heatwave!

It might not be everyone's material of choice when the temperatures soar, but the This Morning host's outfit was show-stopping.

Showing off a snippet of her maternity dress, the mother-of-two revealed that it was crafted from a chunky, crochet material, and featured chic panelled stripes in brown, navy, red and teal.

Rochelle's bump fit snugly beneath the figure-hugging dress, which we imagine would look seriously on point paired with gold earrings, an oversized straw hat and some Birkenstocks.

The former Saturdays star has been absolutely nailing her maternity looks, and left fans stunned last week when she donned a dreamy shirt dress, which beautifully skimmed over her growing baby bump.

The piece featured short full sleeves, a flattering V-neckline, a tied fabric belt that added definition to the waist and button-up fastening in the front.

Posing outside the This Morning studios, Rochelle wrote: "#30weekspregnant and it feels hot. See you live on @thismorning in 15mins over on @itv where they have air con...one happy happy Mama wearing @zara."

The fashionista's dress went down a storm with her followers. "That dress looks perfect for this scorching weather. You look lovely as always x," commented one. "Dress looks so cool and airy," said another. A third added: "Aww, you look blooming beautiful."

The presenter and her husband, JLS star Marvin Humes, are set to welcome their third child in the coming months – and the famous pair are over the moon about the birth of their first son.

Rochelle's two young daughters, Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three, are also excited about having a little brother.

She recently told HELLO!: "The girls are so excited, they literally don't leave me alone," Rochelle laughed.

"I don't get a minute; they are just obsessed. They keep saying: 'What's my baby brother doing now?' And I just say: 'Still in my belly.'"

