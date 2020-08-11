Kelly Brook looks unreal in pink floral dress – and it's only £22 The star looked sensational

Kelly Brook looked unbelievable when she arrived at the Heart Radio studios on Monday.

Dressed in a pink floral dress, the star's look has to be one of our favourites of the summer so far.

What's more, the beautiful midi is by Tesco's own clothing brand, F&F, and will only set you back £22!

WATCH: Kelly Brook gets a stunning hair makeover

Called the 'Floral Midi Dress' with a pair of fresh white kicks and oversized, black sunglasses – giving us some major heatwave inspo.

Kelly looked incredible

And when she's not rocking chic dresses in the scorching heat, the former Strictly star can most likely be found in a stunning swimsuit – that's the right idea, Kelly!

Last week the 40-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a tiny peach two-piece, decorated with a pattern of green leaves in various shapes, as she posed on the beach with her boyfriend Jeremy and their adorable Cavapoo puppy named Teddy.

Fans were blown away by the revealing snap, with one commenting: "The most gorgeous girl in the world." Another gushed: "WOW! Kelly Brook just stunning and your fella is the luckiest guy in the world."

While Kelly's dress isn't available to buy online, we've found a similar style that is. The 'Pink Puff Sleeve Midi Dress' from Topshop is just as versatile for all your summer outings.

Pink Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, £40, Topshop

SHOP NOW

Just days earlier, Kelly dropped jaws again when she donned a tiny red leopard print swimsuit during a Babington House staycation.

Relaxing in a hot tub with Jeremy and Teddy, Kelly shared four cute snaps of them splashing around in the bubbling water, making her fans' jaws drop.

"Gorgeous," wrote one. "Lucky man," added another. A third agreed, writing: "Luckiest guy on the planet!"

