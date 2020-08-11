Strictly's Motsi Mabuse blows fans away with most glamorous look EVER Motsi's heatwave look is absolute fire

Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse managed to turn up the heat – even in the midst of a heatwave! The professional dancer, 39, shared the most incredible video of her beautiful outfit on Tuesday – and it's definitely her best look to date.

DISCOVER: How Nicola Peltz is following in mother-in-law Victoria Beckham's footsteps

Motsi – whose sister is Strictly pro Oti Mabuse – revealed she was missing her mother during the coronavirus pandemic, so had decided to pay homage to her African heritage.

Motsi just wore her best look to date

Captioning the short clip "When I miss home", Motsi was seen sashaying along the street in a stunning traditional gown.

SUMMER STYLE: Louise Redknapp's amazing bikini claims to flatter every figure

Giving the look a modern twist, the TV star's gorgeous dress boasted a seriously daring thigh-high split and voluminous ruching on the hips. Motsi wore her braids in a high ponytail and added a pair of statement earrings for added glamour.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Motsi shares adorable video of her daughter

Germany-based Motsi's post was met with cries of "Queen", and "Miss Africa, Miss World". Others were desperate to know where the dress was from, asking "OMG! Stunning! And that dress please share the details".

BARGAIN: We're obsessed with Mrs Hinch's latest bargain buy

On her Stories, Motsi also shared another equally eye-catching – but very different – fashion moment. The dancer was having her hair and make-up done as part of her work with dance school Taunus Tanzschule.

Showing off the results of her pampering session, the beauty gave fans a glimpse of her gorgeous, sequinned blue minidress that wouldn't have looked out of place on the Strictly dancefloor. We're living for her lockdown looks!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.