Kelly Brook has shared a peek inside her upcoming 2021 calendar, and she looks sensational.

Sharing a picture of herself kneeling on a beach in a metallic gold swimsuit, Kelly wrote on her Instagram Stories: "2021 calendar coming soon."

WATCH: Kelly Brook shows off her glamourous work outfit

Clearly keen to keep as much under wraps as possible, the Heart Radio host used a smiley face sticker to obscure her face, adding some flower emojis to her body for good measure.

Her long, brown tresses were visible, though, and could be seen blowing in the wind against a bright blue sky.

One thing's for sure – we can't wait to get a better look at that calendar! It's clearly going to be full of beautiful images of fashionista Kelly.

Take a look at Kelly's sizzling photo here.

Kelly revealed that she was shooting the calendar in July, when she shared a sizzling photo of herself posing for the campaign.

Kelly shared a preview of her upcoming calendar back in July

Donning a crisp white shirt dress that was thigh-skimming in length, to say the model's look caused a social media stir would be a serious understatement.

At the time, Instagram followers flocked to the comment section of her sensational post to let Kelly know just how flawless she looked.

"Holy moly, she's on fire!" one wrote. "Wow, stunning," added a second, with a third noting: "Incredible!"

Alongside the snap, the 40-year-old wrote: "Recreated Ibiza in Dorking for my calendar shoot yesterday! Thanks team."

Fast forward a month and Kelly is still dropping jaws with her gorgeous outfit choices.

On Monday, she posed up a storm in lovely baby pink top by Tesco's own clothing brand F&F, and it wasn't long before her fans were flooding the comment section of her post with sweet messages.

They inundated her Instagram with flame emojis and messages including: "Kelly, you are almost too gorgeous! You almost don’t look real sometimes!"

