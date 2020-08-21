Kelly Brook is fast-becoming a style icon, and her summer wardrobe has certainly been a major source of inspiration to fans. Now, with autumn on the horizon, the Heart FM presenter is gearing up for the cooler seasons – and her latest look is seriously chic. Donning a gingham jumpsuit from one of her favourite brands – Topshop – Kelly took to Instagram on Friday to share her latest style tips. "Good Morning," she began, "It's windy out there girls so I'd recommend jumpsuits and trousers today, you don't want to get caught out!"

SHOP: Kate Garraway stuns in gorgeous floaty dress – and it's in the sale!

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Brook Shows Off Her Glamorous Work Outfit

Clearly a winner with fans, Kelly's jumpsuit is already selling like hotcakes online, and it's only available in select sizes. So, if you're eager to get your hands on this autumnal one-piece you better act fast! Priced at just £39.99, it features a square neckline, short ruffled sleeves, a shirred bodice and three-quarter length trousers. Making for the perfect desk-to-daywear ensemble, this gorgeous gingham number would look amazing paired with either sandals, trainers, stilettos or ankle boots – the choice is yours.

READ: Kelly Brook's favourite summer dress is a Tesco bargain – and fans are obsessed

Kelly posted photos of her gorgeous jumpsuit on Instagram

Need some inspiration? Take a leaf out of Kelly's book. Looking as lovely as ever, the radio star teamed her pink-and-black jumpsuit with peep-toe stilettos and a silver jewelry set. She swept her brunette locks into a ponytail and sported a natural makeup look - complimenting her smokey-brown eyeshadow with bronzer and a high-shine taupe lip gloss to match. Flawless!

Gingham jumpsuit, £39.99, Topshop

Kelly is a massive fan of high street brands, and she often turns to Topshop when creating her Insta-worthy looks for the office. Most recently she donned a yellow and black floral print dress from the label, priced at just £20 in the sale. Cut to a midi length and featuring long cuffed sleeves and an open back detail, it's hardly surprising that within days of the star wearing her midi, it had almost completely sold out online. We can't wait to see what she wears next!

MORE: You won't believe what's inside Kelly Brook's surprise volcano birthday cake

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.