Kelly Brook's latest collaboration with F&F clothing has caused a stir on Instagram.

On Monday, the star posed in a beautiful, baby pink top by Tesco's clothing brand, and followers flocked in their dozens to gush over a breath-taking photo of Kelly rocking the stylish style, which featured chic balloon sleeves, a squared neckline and of course comes in the sweetest shade of pink we've ever seen.

WATCH: Kelly Brook shows off her ultra-glam work outfit

But perhaps best of all, the piece will only set you back £16!

As for Kelly's fans, they inundated the comment section of her post with flame emojis and messages including: "Kelly, you are almost too gorgeous! You almost don’t look real sometimes!"

Kelly looked stunning in the pink F&F top

Many more simply wrote: "Wow", "Unreal!", and "Stunning."

It's not the first time recently that Kelly has wowed fans in a pretty, purse-friendly F&F number.

Just last week, she donned a picture-perfect floral midi from the supermarket's own clothing brand, showing off the puff sleeves, flattering floaty skirt and leg splits.

"Out Yesterday in my Fav @fandfclothing Summer Dress," Kelly wrote alongside a photo of her look.

Incredibly, the dress will only set you back £22, but with its cool price tag, fans have already revealed the frock is selling out fast in stores.

One Tesco employee said: "The dress on my department is vanishing quick. I love the sleeves and more so the split detail. You look absolutely fab in it."

Others were quick to compliment Kelly on her pretty summer look, which she finished off with natural makeup and her caramel hair loose in an effortlessly straight style.

"I need this dress," another wrote and a third added: "You look fantastic Kelly."

One thing's for sure, the Heart Radio host is fast becoming Instagram's most popular fashionista!

