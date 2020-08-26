Kelly Brook's beautiful polka dot dress is one of her most unique looks The star was a vision

Kelly Brook was back at it on Wednesday – dropping jaws with her enviable fashion credentials.

For her Heart Radio shift, the stylish star donned a show-stopping, ankle-length polka dot dress that might just be the floatiest frock we've seen all summer long.

But one particular detail really made Kelly's get-up stand out - the polka dots were oversized and bright gold!

A far cry from the usual black and white dots we're used to, Kelly's off the shoulder dress was white and punctuated with glittery gold spots.

Kelly showed off the dress on Instagram

It also featured ruffled detailing and a cinched waist, making it the perfect option for balmy August outings.

Needless to say, it's not the first time this week that the model has shared a chic outfit with her fans.

How fabulous are those gold spots?

On Monday, Kelly caused a stir on Instagram when she posted a snap of herself posing in a beautiful, baby pink top by Tesco's clothing brand.

Followers flocked in their dozens to gush over a breath-taking photo of Kelly rocking the colourful piece, which featured chic balloon sleeves and a squared neckline.

But perhaps best of all, Kelly's top was priced at just £16!

Kelly has been rocking numerous F&F looks over the summer, and just last week donned a picture-perfect floral midi from Tesco's own clothing brand, showing off the puff sleeves, flattering floaty skirt and leg splits.

"Out Yesterday in my Fav @fandfclothing Summer Dress," Kelly wrote alongside a photo of her look.

Incredibly, the dress will only set you back £22, but with its cool price tag, fans have already revealed the frock is selling out fast in stores.

One Tesco employee commented on Kelly's photo: "The dress on my department is vanishing quick. I love the sleeves and more so the split detail. You look absolutely fab in it."

