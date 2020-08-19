Kelly Brook has revealed her favourite summer dress is a total bargain from Tesco! On Wednesday, the Heart Radio star posted several Instagram photos in the floral midi from the supermarket's own clothing brand F&F, showing off the puff sleeves, flattering floaty skirt and leg splits.

"Out Yesterday in my Fav @fandfclothing Summer Dress," Kelly wrote in the caption. Want to copy her look? The dress will only set you back £22, but with its cool price tag, fans have already revealed the frock is selling out fast in stores. One Tesco employee said: "The dress on my department is vanishing quick. I love the sleeves and more so the split detail. You look absolutely fab in it."

Others were quick to compliment Kelly on her pretty summer look, which she finished off with natural makeup and her caramel hair loose in an effortlessly straight style. "I need this dress," another wrote and a third added: "You look fantastic Kelly."

The Heart Radio presenter has worn the frock on several occasions

Eagle-eyed fans may have noticed Kelly's frock looks familiar, as it is the same one she was spotted wearing last week to the Heart Radio studio. Although she chose to dress up the midi with black heels in her most recent photos, the 40-year-old also proved it looks just as good paired with white trainers. And we love a celebrity that recycles their wardrobe staples!

Kelly has been showing off her stunning summer outfits over the past few weeks, including several very glamorous work ensembles – we still can't get over the radio presenter's plunging red mini dress. Costing £35 from Silk Fred, the Liena floral dress featured a daring neckline and long sleeves, and she paired it with a cute straw hat.

