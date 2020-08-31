Lady Gaga's incredible nine VMA outfits will leave you speechless The Rain On Me singer's outfit did not disappoint!

The MTV Video Music Awards have served up several memorable fashion moments over the years, and that looks set to continue in 2020 – just look to Lady Gaga for proof!

Ensuring she made a fashion statement, the Rain On Me hit-maker looked incredible in not one, but nine outfits during the star-studded evening. These included a futuristic silver jacket by Area teamed with a clear helmet and knee-high boots, and show-stopping green gown by Christoper John Rogers. The star also made her entrance in a white feathered coat by Valentino.

The evening – which took place on at various outdoor locations across New York City with limited or no audiences – marked Lady Gaga's first live performance from her new album Chromatica. The singer released the album back in June in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, which has prevented music tours from going ahead. But that hasn't dampened her spirits!

Lady Gaga wowed in nine different outfits at the VMAs

Lady Gaga revealed she was counting down the days until the performance, sharing several snaps on Instagram that showed how she was preparing – including an ice bath! With her hair tied in a bun on top of her head, the star wore a blue face mask as she submerged the rest of her body in a metal tub filled with ice. And since they're commonly used to reduce inflammation and ease sore and aching muscles post-workout, we imagine Lady Gaga's performance has been a long time in the making!

The singer looked incredible in her different looks

The A Star Is Born actress has never been afraid to rock bold and colourful outfits and beauty looks. In the week leading up to the VMAs, she stunned fans with more bright looks. Showing off her blue hair and matching nails over the weekend, she wrote: "I’m so excited for the VMA’s I keep taking selfies @arianagrande IM A MONSTER #RainOnMe #chromatica."

Lady Gaga revealed she enjoyed an ice bath ahead of her performance

Meanwhile, fans were also swooning over her green and pink outfit hours before the performance. Dressed in a pink crop top, colour-clashing tracksuit bottoms and sporting long pink hair, Lady Gaga showed her support for Ariana Grande with an Instagram photo. She wrote: "Can it be tomorrow so I can perform for my fans #vmas Condragulations to my friend @arianagrande for 200 million followers! You’re a queen! Wear that crown!" Commenting on her style, fans wrote: "THIS LOOK" and: "Pls wear this wig more."

