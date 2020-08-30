Kelly Brook looks unreal in sheer leopard print dress – AND it's in the sale The Heart Radio star enjoyed a night out in London

Kelly Brook enjoyed her first night out following the coronavirus pandemic over the bank holiday weekend, and didn't she look incredible?

READ: Kelly Brook shares preview of sizzling 2021 calendar

The Heart Radio star celebrated her friends' joint birthdays at Amazonico London, where she sipped on cocktails from peacock-shaped cups. And she totally stole the show in her leopard print dress! Sharing a video of her outfit in the car, Kelly wrote: "First time out out...Dress @foreveruniqueofficial."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Brook Shows Off Her Glamorous Work Outfit

With a sheer fabric, floaty drop ruffle hem and gathered waist, Kelly's wrap dress was sure to turn heads. And if you're a fan of the pretty design then now is the time to shop, because both the leopard print and paisley print versions are currently in the sale for £50, down from £80. Kelly finished off her glam evening look by layering chunky gold necklaces and wore her long brunette hair in loose waves.

The Heart Radio star showed off her glam outfit on Instagram

Over the past few weeks, the 40-year-old has provided plenty of outfit inspiration for fans, including several dresses from Tesco's clothing brand, F&F. Kelly, who works with the brand, recently stepped out in a picture-perfect floral midi which featured puff sleeves, a flattering floaty skirt and leg splits.

Leopard print wrap dress, was £80 now £50, Forever Unique

"Out Yesterday in my Fav @fandfclothing Summer Dress," Kelly wrote alongside an Instagram photo of her look. The dress will only set you back £22, but with its cool price tag, fans have already revealed the frock is selling out fast in stores. One Tesco employee commented on Kelly's photo: "The dress on my department is vanishing quick. I love the sleeves and more so the split detail. You look absolutely fab in it."

Kelly also has plenty of outfits ready for when the weather turns cooler, and we've got our eye on her baby pink top from F&F. Costing just £16, the top featured chic balloon sleeves and a squared neckline, and it's the perfect way to brighten up your wardrobe on a rainy day.

MORE: Kelly Brook's beautiful polka dot dress is one of her most unique looks