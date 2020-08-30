They may be new parents to baby Sienna, but Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor have ensured they also make time for one another by scheduling date nights. And have you seen the stunning dress the former Made in Chelsea star wore for their latest dinner over the August bank holiday weekend?

Millie and Hugo enjoyed a meal out at The Ivy Chelsea in London on Saturday, and they documented the occasion with a sweet loved-up selfie showing Millie kissing her husband on the cheek. "Mum and dads day out @hugotaylorlondon," she wrote in the caption.

In the photo, the 31-year-old is wearing a floral silk frock with statement puff sleeves, a plunging neckline and a floaty skirt. Although she revealed the frock was from Doen, the brand is no longer accepting any more orders as it works to catch up with the backlog following the COVID-19 crisis.

Millie and Hugo looked stunning on their date night

However, fans of the style can still snap up two other dresses from the brand on Net-A-Porter, and both are in the same pretty print. Love Millie's big sleeves? The mini dress, costing £425, has the same style with buttons running down the front. Or looking for a midi dress? The £462 frock features a ruffled neckline and elegant low back.

Millie also appeared to have a camel-coloured coat draped across her chair to keep off the evening chill, while Hugo kept it casual in a white T-shirt and denim shirt. Fans flocked to the comments section to compliment the stylish couple, with one writing: "Looking great guys," and another adding: "Such a beautiful couple." A third commented: "Enjoy the alone time!"

The evening marked their second date night since welcoming their daughter in May. Last week, Millie revealed the pair enjoyed their first solo evening as a couple, wearing a bright purple mini dress from Ba&sh. "Got all dressed up for our first date night without Sienna and realised how much I’ve missed it! Where is your favourite spot for a special dinner out?" the mother-of-one asked her followers.

