Ruth Langsford's clothing range with QVC is so popular that items regularly sell out, and that's exactly what has happened with her biker jacket – but fans were left confused for a different reason!

MORE: Fans love Ruth Langsford's sophisticated This Morning outfit

The This Morning presenter took to Instagram to share a boomerang video of Lizzie Cundy modelling a faux suede biker jacket, which is in the sale for £69, as she revealed the chocolate colour has already flown off the shelves.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford teases exciting fashion news

"My gorgeous friend @lizziecundy rocking my Faux Suede Biker Jacket! She got the last one in Chocolate! Other colours still available @qvcuk and it’s on 3 x Easy Pays until Monday," Ruth wrote in the caption, before urging fans to "be quick ‘cos they’re going fast!"

Ruth's followers flocked to the comments section to compliment the TV star on her jacket, with many comparing Lizzie to several other celebrities. "I thought this was J-Lo at first!" one wrote, and another added: "Fantastic thought it was Amanda Holden x." A third remarked: "Looks like Jaquelin Smith of Charlie's Angels," while others compared her to Dancing on Ice star Caprice Bourret and Carol Vorderman. Regardless, the general consensus was that they loved the chocolate colour!

Ruth Langsford Suedette Biker Jacket, was £79 now £69, QVC

The latest update on her QVC range comes after Ruth recently teased she may be launching a shoe collection. While taking part in an Instagram Q&A where she told fans to 'ask me anything', fans were quick to enquire about any possible shoe collections in the future. She said: "A shoe range? I don't know if I'm allowed to say. Watch this space…"

And it's never too early to start thinking about Christmas clothes, apparently! Another fan quizzed the TV star on whether she will be bringing out "a Christmas party clothes range", and Ruth simply wrote: "Watch this space." We'll definitely be keeping an eye out...

RELATED: Ruth Langsford reveals never-before-seen part of home

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.