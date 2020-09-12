Amanda Holden's BGT dress is straight out of a fairytale We're in love with the star's dress

Amanda Holden knocked it out of the park again on Saturday, when she wore an absolutely beautiful black and white dress on Britain's Got Talent.

Amanda Holden's £860,000 Cotswolds cottage revealed: see inside

The judge's frock was by bridal designer Pronovias, and featured a stunning black bodice that spilled out into a circular train. But most spectacular of all were the frock's puffed white sleeves, which looked like clouds on either side of Amanda's shoulder.

Stunning!

Amanda Holden stuns in vintage swimsuit for a dance in the rain

To top things off, the fashionista wore her shiny blonde tresses loose and wavy.

In other words, she was the absolute picture of elegance!

Amanda Holden just nailed Ice Queen chic

Amanda looked beautiful for Saturday's show

Amanda Holden's jeans and heels combo is really something

For last week's show, Amanda wowed again in another eye-popping dress that we won't be forgetting any time soon.

The mother-of-two took to the judging panel in a glittering gold gown by Julien Macdonald, and with a look so strong we're surprised Amanda didn't break the internet.

As well as padded shoulders and a plunging neckline, the beaded gown also featured an open back that the TV star showed off on Instagram.

The week before Amanda stunned in gold

With her back to the camera as she climbed the steps, Amanda showed off the embellished belt that nipped her in at the waist, as was the leg split and fringed detailing.

Amanda posted a photo of her get-up on Instagram, and needless to say, her followers couldn't help but gush about the out-of-this-world gown.

"Did you enjoy last nights @bgt?" Amanda asked fans, and they were quick to answer.

Ruth Langsford was among the first to comment, writing: "Loved it Head Judge!!" while Melissa Odabash remarked: "Thought I recognised that dress you looked insane last night."

A third added: "Wow!!! You look sensational!!" and another compared her to a Bond girl.

