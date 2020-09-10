We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden just made blue our favourite autumn colour.

Taking to Instagram to share a GIF of herself giving her followers a twirl, Amanda could be seen in a beautiful metallic blue pleated skirt, effortlessly paired with baby blue heels and a matching jumper.

Needless to say, fans were obsessed with her all-blue look, and rushed to the comment section of the Heart Radio host's post to say so.

"Loving the blue today," wrote one.

"Looking gorgeous in blue Amanda," added another, with a third gushing: "Lovely colours, very beautifully co-ordinated."

Amanda looked fabulous in blue on Thursday

Amanda was bang on trend with her ankle-grazing skirt, with pleats being the texture of the moment.

The Britain's Got Talent judge opted for REISS' £165 'Marlene' skirt, which features shiny knife-pleats and comes in an array of colours.

It's not the first time Amanda has wowed with her bold colour choices recently.

On Tuesday, the mother-of-two showed off her golden tan in a seriously bright outfit, wearing a gorgeous green A-line skirt from Joanie Clothing, and a neon 'Disco' tee from another of her favourite brands, Wyse London.

Marlene skirt, £165, REISS

Sharing a snap of her stylish get-up, Amanda wrote: "#Morning @thisisheart #breakfast."

As always, the presenter's friends and fans were quick to pay their compliments on her latest look - with all of them commenting on how great she looked!

"Morning lovely! Minty fresh for a Tuesday," one wrote, while another said: "Aww so cute your outfit! Love it!" Another joked: "You still look like you're 16!"

We bet Amanda's fashion fans are also thrilled to see her back on-screen on BGT, too – seeing as for Saturday night's show she wowed in a knock-out golden gown by designer Julien Macdonald.

