Amanda Holden looked sensational when she arrived at work on Wednesday wearing a pair of navy skintight jeans and sharp white heels.

Pairing the look with a chic white tank top, the Britain's Got Talent star certainly looked like she meant business.

The Heart Radio presenter proved exactly why a good pair of jeans is worth investing in.

Amanda managed to dress up her trousers with punchy heels and a matching top, but we'll no doubt see her rocking a more casual look in the coming days, as the mother-of-two is known for her love of denim and a good pair of kicks.

The singer's jeans and heels combo comes just one day after she floored fans by wearing a T-shirt and bright green mini skirt.

One thing's for sure, Amanda looked fierce!

Amanda showed off her golden tan in the bright outfit, and her gorgeous green A-line skirt was from Joanie Clothing, with her chic neon 'Disco' tee hailing from another of her favourite brands, Wyse London.

Amanda wowed again with her stylish ways on Tuesday

Sharing a glam outfit shot on her Instagram, she simply wrote: "#Morning @thisisheart #breakfast."

As always, the presenter's friends and fans were quick to pay their compliments on her latest look - with all of them commenting on how great she looked!

"Morning lovely! Minty fresh for a Tuesday," one wrote, while another said: "Aww so cute your outfit! Love it!" Another joked: "You still look like you're 16!"

Amanda's fashion fans are no doubt thrilled to see her back on-screens on Britain's Got Talent, and for Saturday night's show she wowed in a gorgeous golden gown by designer Julien Macdonald.

We can't even begin to imagine what the judge will wear for the show's final…

