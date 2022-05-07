Amanda Holden's £860,000 Cotswolds cottage is picture perfect – see inside The Heart Radio star bought the home in 2012

Amanda Holden is among a number of stars who owns a second home in the Cotswolds, which she has painstakingly renovated since buying it in 2012.

The Britain's Got Talent judge bought the cottage in the Chipping Norton area for £860,000, and it comes complete with half an acre of private land. Along with her husband, Chris Hughes, and her two daughters, Lexi and Hollie, Amanda often enjoys weekends and holidays in the country retreat, and luckily for her fans, she has revealed several glimpses at the stylish interiors on social media.

The front door

In 2019, Amanda transformed the cottage into a Christmas grotto with an incredible front door display. She shared a video, showing a light green wooden door, and a green and red wreath.

The living room

Amanda's living room has cream walls and wooden floor. In keeping with the cottage's heritage as a 400-year-old property with thatched roofs, there is wooden awning along the ceiling.

Furniture includes a large cobalt blue L-shaped sofa with orange and green cushions, an aqua blue rug with a wooden coffee table in the middle of the room, and a glass side table with a white lamp. There is also a black and white painting hanging on one wall.

Another photo of the living room revealed an open fireplace. Amanda showed the transformation with a before and after shot, with a selection of books and a wooden clock positioned on top of the mantelpiece.

The family decorate the room with a large Christmas tree on top of a red rug at Christmas time.

The bedroom

There are a total of four bedrooms in the home, and Amanda shared a snap of the space she shares with her husband Chris. It features exposed brick walls with a vaulted ceiling, and a metallic silver bed frame dressed with lilac, white and silver bed linen. Two black leather trunks act as bedside tables, with white lamps on top.

