Amanda Holden's at it again!

The Britain's Got Talent star floored fans on Friday when she wore a beautiful Melissa Odabash dress to work, and fans can't get over the frock's stunning thigh split.

Featuring a beautiful polka dot print, a swooping V-neck and floaty short sleeves, it's easy to see why Amanda's white dress caused such a stir.

"Wow, that split though," one fan wrote beneath the Heart Radio host's post.

WATCH: Amanda Holden stuns in vintage swimsuit for dance in the rain

"That's a split and a half!" added another, with many more leaving messages such as: "Love, love, love that dress."

For anyone looking to mimic Amanda's show-stopping look without spending a fortune, New Look's £27.99 'White Spot Frill Button Midi' is the perfect choice.

Amanda looked sensational

With the same ankle-grazing length and floaty detailing as Amanda's, all you need to do is pair with slinky black heels and find yourself a nice long hallway to recreate the singer's iconic Instagram post.

The mother-of-two's wardrobe choices have been on fire this week, with the 49-year-old leaving us in awe again on Thursday.

Donning an icy all-blue ensemble that her social media followers were quick to gush over, the fashionista proved that blue really is the warmest colour.

The BGT star wore all blue on Thursday

Amanda shared a snap of her get-up, wearing a beautiful metallic blue pleated skirt, effortlessly paired with baby blue heels and a matching jumper.

White Spot Frill Button Midi, £29.99, New Look

Needless to say, fans were obsessed with her cool look, and rushed to the comment section of the Heart Radio host's post to say so.

"Loving the blue today," wrote one.

"Looking gorgeous in blue Amanda," added another, with a third gushing: "Lovely colours, very beautifully co-ordinated."

Amanda was bang on trend with her ankle-grazing skirt, with pleats being the texture of the moment.

