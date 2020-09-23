Victoria Beckham's statement lace gown has the most incredible neckline The star modelled looks from her new fashion collection

Victoria Beckham has wowed her fans with another luxurious outfit – and this time it's a glamorous eveningwear piece.

The star took to her Instagram Stories to share her new dress with her fans, debating whether the lilac version or the pastel yellow shade was her favourite – and just like her, we can't possibly choose!

"Which colour do we like?" she asked in one Story, while in another she revealed the plunging gown was one of her favourite pieces from the new range.

Victoria posed in the beautiful gowns

She added: "Post-show and straight into collection fittings!" of her busy day ahead.

The statement gowns were shown in Victoria's latest collection, which was held digitally due to the coronavirus pandemic in the UK. No doubt they will soon be available to purchase on her website.

Victoria showed off the beautiful neckline of the dress

The designer recently revealed that her new line was inspired by our new way dressing during the COVID-19 crisis, adding jeans into her main collection for the first time.

She told The Guardian: "I lived in vintage jeans all the way through lockdown. Although I will have you know that I never once turned to an elasticated waist, except for in the gym."

She debated between the lilac and yellow dresses

Monday's digital show saw the Beckham clan – minus eldest son Brooklyn and his fiancée Nicola Peltz – turn up to support Victoria as usual, though there were no front row appearances as seen in previous years.

Posting a gorgeous family photo on Instagram after the show's release, Victoria wrote: "My favourite (and only) guests this season! Love you all so much @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xx we missed you @brooklynbeckham @nicolannepeltz."

Victoria was supported by her family at the show

David also paid a sweet tribute to his wife, writing: "So proud as there were many restrictions this season but @victoriabeckham and the team produced once again and we couldn’t of been happier as the only guests in the building… well done mama. @brooklynbeckham u were missed."