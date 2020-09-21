We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Victoria Beckham has been busy preparing for her London Fashion Week show, but she's also shared a glimpse at her gorgeous jewellery collection!

The star revealed she has been working with luxury brand Tiffany & Co, and showed off some of her beautiful gold pieces on Instagram.

"Touch ups with a side of @Tiffanyandco," she wrote alongside a shot of her collection on her beauty table. She later shared some further photographs of herself modelling the jewellery as her team rehearsed for the upcoming catwalk show.

Victoria shared her gorgeous Tiffany jewellery collection

We spy the 'Tiffany T' hoops in gold, which cost £1,300, as well as the matching 'Narrow Hinged Bangle', £3,150.

In another shot, we see the 'Tiffany T' pendant, £1,750, and a matching ring worth £1,475.

Victoria's changing style over the years

When it came to clothing, the fashion designer rocked her own designs from the Spring/Summer '21 collection – in a colourful rainbow jumper and contrast denim jeans. She added a chic striped face mask, too.

In a video, Victoria could be seen getting her hair done by not one, not two, but three hairstylists, prompting her to joke: "I think I need more hairstylists @paulhanlonhair." She could also be heard saying: "It's quite an intense process having a ponytail."

T Hoop earrings, £1,300, Tiffany

Of course, this year's restrictions on LFW will mean that the Beckham clan won't be sitting on the front row, like usual. Victoria will be showing her latest collection digitally, and has also been welcoming small groups of three to view the line at a Hoxton art gallery.



Victoria modelled her Tiffany pieces on Instagram

Traditionally, Victoria's husband and children show up to support her, with husband David and children Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15, and Harper, nine, taking pride of place alongside the likes of Anna Wintour.

No doubt David will be watching at home, although Harper and Cruz will most likely be at school when the show is aired on Monday afternoon at 14.45. Digital or not, we can't wait to see the show!

