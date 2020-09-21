Harper Beckham is too adorable in this mini-me version of mum Victoria's dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Monday marked digital show day for Victoria Beckham during London Fashion Week, and daughter Harper dressed the part!

The fashion designer shared a sweet snap and some video clips of Harper's pretty purple dress, which had been made especially for the little girl with a matching face mask.

While it was thought that the Beckham family wouldn't be attending the digital runway show of Victoria's latest designs, she confirmed that's not the case – telling fans her daughter had worn it "to the presentation".

Victoria shared a clip of Harper's gorgeous dress

The stylish mum-of-four previously wore her own version of the purple floral dress back in July, describing it as her "perfect summer dress".

Costing £1,390, it's made in stunning silk and was part of the label's pre-Autumn/Winter 2020 collection.



Harper rocked her matching look!

Victoria shared a sweet snap of Harper rocking her matching dress and face mask, captioning it: "Harper Seven ready for Mummy’s digital presentation in her #VBPAW20 dress and matching mask, made specially for her by the atelier team. X vb."

Plenty of fans commented on Harper's matching look, with one writing: "What a love! Gosh, I thought it was a young Drew Barrymore." Another added: "Wow! Gorgeous and so grown up!"

Victoria wore her own version of the dress in July

Due to recent guidelines, Victoria has chosen to broadcast a digital presentation, and has also welcomed small groups of three visitors to view the collection in recent days.

And while the Beckham clan won't be headed for their bi-annual outing at fashion week like they usually would, they were there to support VB as she filmed the collection for its online release on Monday.

She told The Guardian: "This season is different in lots of ways, but the Beckhams still got their fashion day out."

