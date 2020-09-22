Victoria Beckham's cheeky new jeans have husband David's seal of approval He couldn't resist commenting…

Victoria Beckham rocked her favourite new jeans as she celebrated the launch of her latest fashion collection on Monday, and husband David certainly seems to approve.

The former footballer shared a video of his wife as she climbed the stairs behind the scenes at the show, sweetly writing: "Looking good @victoriabeckham," alongside some peach emojis.

MORE: Harper Beckham is too adorable in this mini-me version of mum Victoria's dress

We have to agree - Victoria's latest denim looks incredible! And with her iconic initials emblazoned on the back pockets, she's made sure no-one will miss her.

David shared a cheeky video of wife Victoria at the show

The star's Spring/Summer '21 line was in fact the first main line to feature jeans in the brand's history – which Victoria revealed was a nod to our new way of dressing following the coronavirus pandemic.

Loading the player...



Victoria shares Harper's adorable LFW outfit

She told The Guardian: "I lived in vintage jeans all the way through lockdown. Although I will have you know that I never once turned to an elasticated waist, except for in the gym."

MORE: Meghan Markle swears by these tights – and you can get a pair on sale for 35% off

Monday's digital show saw the Beckham clan – minus eldest son Brooklyn and his fiancé Nicola Peltz – turn up to support Victoria as usual, though there no front row appearances as seen in previous years.



The Beckhams supported Victoria at the show

The fashion designer opted not to host a traditional show in the circumstances, but was able to have her family attend as guests while they filmed the recording.

The designer shared a sweet family photo, too

Posting a gorgeous family photo on Instagram after the show's release, Victoria wrote: "My favourite (and only) guests this season! Love you all so much @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xx we missed you @brooklynbeckham @nicolannepeltz."

David also paid a sweet tribute to his wife, writing: "So proud as there were many restrictions this season but @victoriabeckham and the team produced once again and we couldn’t of been happier as the only guests in the building… well done mama. @brooklynbeckham u were missed."