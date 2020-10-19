We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford looked gorgeous in a neutral outfit on Friday's This Morning – and we've spotted that she took a style note from fellow ITV presenter Holly Willoughby with her look.

The star rocked a leopard print jumper and black skirt with matching heels, adding a classic camel coat to her look to share a video outside the studio on her Instagram.

"Today’s outfit on @thismorning - a little camel and black ensemble," she captioned it. "Jumper @karen_millen, skirt @hobbslondon, shoes @ninewest, camel coat @marksandspencer. Styled by @rachaeleleri87."

Loading the player...



WATCH: Ruth models her stunning M&S coat

Eagle-eyed fashion followers may notice that Ruth's chic outerwear is from Holly's latest edit with Marks & Spencer, which features a waist-cinching chunky belt and wide lapels.

Longline coat, £99, Marks & Spencer

Holly styled hers draped simply over her shoulders, writing on her own Instagram page: "So here it is... after giving you a sneak peek, I'm delighted to reveal the first of my favourite looks from @marksandspencer's autumn collection, expertly shot by my Belle whilst in quarantine... Such a classic coat and perfect with this beautiful dress... hope you like it!"

Holly has also chosen the coat as one of her favourites from M&S

The 'Belted Double Breasted Longline Coat' costs £99 and is currently still available to shop in all sizes.

Even better, Ruth's gorgeous leopard print knit is currently in the sale at Karen Millen – reduced from £55 down to £41.25.



Animal Print Crew Jumper, £41.25, Karen Millen

Fans were quick to react to her latest on-screen look, with one commenting: "Great look, you can never go wrong with a bit of animal print. Love the coat too. Classic," while another said: "I love this coat. A real timeless classic."

Ruth and husband Eamonn Holmes are standing in for Holly and Phil during the half term holiday as usual, so we're set to see plenty more fabulous fashion from the star – what will she wear next?