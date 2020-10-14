We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby has wowed us with another gorgeous look on This Morning!

The star looked beautiful in her latest outfit, which featured a chic leather mini skirt from Massimo Dutti and a pretty knit from & Other Stories. She added a £315 pair of Sandro ankle boots to finish the look.

"Morning Wednesday... see you on @thismorning at 10am," she captioned her daily fashion post on Instagram. "Knitwear by @andotherstories, skirt by @massimodutti, tights by @heiststudios, boots by @sandroparis."

Holly wowed in a gorgeous Massimo Dutti mini skirt

Holly's ultra-flattering skirt is the 'Black Leather Short Skirt with Belt' from the Spanish brand, which is also loved by royals such as the Duchess of Cambridge and Queen Letizia.

It costs £149 and is still available to purchase in all sizes.

WATCH: Holly's rainbow style over the years

As usual, fans quickly reacted to her latest look. "Love your skirt," one wrote, while another commented: "Wow! You look great this morning."

A further follower enquired: "Love this outfit. Where is the top from please?"

Leather skirt, £149, Massimo Dutti

The presenter's neutral jumper is the 'Ruffled Puff Sleeve Knit Top' from another of her favourite labels, & Other Stories, costing £65.

Holly is clearly loving wearing her Heist tights, too, which are loved by shoppers for their comfy waistbands and seamless design. We reckon she wears 'The Thirty', £21, which give a sheer look.

Puff sleeve knit, £65, & Other Stories

For Tuesday's appearance on the show, Holly championed sustainable style by wearing a Rotate Birger Christensen dress from rental fashion platform Hurr. She added a gorgeous pair of knee-high leather boots from Reiss to finish the look.

Nobody's Child 'Selena' Midi Dress, £39, Very

And on Monday's show, Holly wowed fans in a bargain buy from Nobody's Child - fans were in love with the £39 dress, an affordable option compared to some of the higher-end labels she also loves to wear on This Morning.

The 'Selena' midi dress unsurprisingly has already sold out in a number of sizes, but there are still some left to shop if you hurry...

