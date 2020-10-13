We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby looked ultra-gorgeous on Tuesday's This Morning, choosing to wear another rental dress from sustainable fashion platform Hurr.

The star looked beautiful in her belted midi dress from Rotate Birger Christensen, which features a subtle leg split that perfectly showed off her knee-high leather boots from Reiss.

She captioned her daily Instagram post: "Morning Tuesday... Naughty @iamginodacampo is back today! See you on @thismorning at 10am... once again we are doing dress rental in our fashion item today... this green dream is also only mine for a while... if it's good enough for Cinderella! @rotatebirgerchristensen from @hurr, boots by @reiss #sustainablefashion."

Holly rented her dress for Tuesday's This Morning

Holly's ultra flattering dress is the style 'Number 10' from the brand, which would have originally cost around £200. Rentals from Hurr typically cost around £35 a day, however, so the presenter has surely snapped up an eco-friendly bargain!

WATCH: Holly's gorgeous rainbow outfits over the years

Many fans quickly commented on how much they loved her look - though some did question her 'green' description of the garment.

"This is gorgeous! Although it's definitely not green," one wrote, while another replied: "I thought this! It's teal surely! Beautiful though."

A further follower commented: "Gorgeous dress I love it. I'd say it's dark teal blue."

Cressida boots, £350, Reiss

Of course, Holly could have been referring to her frock's sustainable credentials rather than its colour, but we'll let her off either way.

The star's chic leather boots are thought to be the 'Cressida' styles from Reiss, which cost £350 and are available in a number of autumnal shades.

Nobody's Child 'Selena' Midi Dress, £39, Very

For Monday's show, Holly wowed fans in a bargain buy from Nobody's Child - fans were in love with the £39 dress, an affordable option compared to some of the higher-end labels she also loves to wear on This Morning.

The 'Selena' midi dress unsurprisingly has already sold out in a number of sizes, but there are still some left to shop if you hurry. What will she wear next?

