Holly Willoughby has finally shared some of her new Marks & Spencer picks, and daughter Belle got to join the fashion fun, too!

The presenter took to Instagram on Thursday to post a gorgeous photo of her new M&S outfit, revealing the results of her quarantine project with her children.

Posing in her leafy garden, she wrote: "So here it is... after giving you a sneak peek, I'm delighted to reveal the first of my favourite looks from @marksandspencer's autumn collection, expertly shot by my Belle whilst in quarantine ... Such a classic coat and perfect with this beautiful dress... hope you like it!"

Daughter Belle captured Holly's outfit shot, and their cat Bluebell also made a cameo!

It seems that Holly has chosen her top pieces from Marks & Spencer's range this season, instead of developing her own edit with the retailer like previous years. But either way we predict her choices will spark a sell-out.

Holly's pretty midi dress is the 'Geometric Belted Midi Shirt Dress' from the brand, which costs £39.50. It's already winning rave reviews from shoppers!

Geometric shirt dress, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

The star's chic tailored coat is a little more of an investment, costing £99 – but with its luxurious silhouette and chunky waist belt we can see why.

Back in August, Holly shared a sneak peek at her latest collaboration with Marks & Spencer by posting a behind-the-scenes look at her photoshoot with her children.

Longline coat, £99, Marks & Spencer

Captioning the photo – which showed Belle adorably applying her makeup - Holly wrote: "So this is what we’ve been up to... @marksandspencer to the rescue!!!!

Holly shared a glimpse at the shoot in August

"Quarantine turned quaran-dream yesterday when Harry, Belle and Chester turned photographer and shot the new season’s clothing drop... which M&S very kindly gave me a sneak peak of ahead of the launch."

She added: "I'm Super impressed with the kids' camera skills and the all important final checks from Belle. Here's a little teaser of what's launching at M&S mid-September in time for autumn... Best way of keeping them entertained ever!"

