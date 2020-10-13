Ruth Langsford stuns in the cosiest Marks & Spencer jumper

Returning to the Loose Women panel on Tuesday, Ruth Langsford made sure to wrap up warm in a cosy cashmere knit from Marks and Spencer – and her beautiful beige jumper is perfect for autumn.

RELATED: Ruth Langsford's genius new hair accessory is a must-have

READ: Kate Garraway is radiant in silky satin florals for latest GMB appearance

Looking as lovely as ever in her latest desk-to-daywear ensemble, the TV presenter paired her oatmeal top with Hallhuber trousers. She wore her blonde hair down in a sleek, straight style and opted for natural and dewy makeup, dusting her eyes in a smokey shadow, complete with rosy blusher and a Parisian pink lipgloss.

Ruth looked radiant on Tuesday's episode of Loose Women

MORE: Jane Moore 'steals' item from Ruth Langsford's wardrobe – and we want it too

Primrose jumper, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

Hugely popular, while Ruth's jumper is already sold out online, you can still shop it in primrose yellow. Making for a relaxed fit, it's priced at £29.50 and features a flattering V-neck, as well as ribbed cuffed sleeves. An all-rounder, it's even made from sustainably sourced cotton!

Ribbed jumper, £25, Marks & Spencer

Just missed the boat? Rest assured, Marks & Spencer are selling a near-identical version for £25. Available in three colours – beige, black, and pale blue – this lightweight jumper is made with added linen for a soft, breathable feel. Extremely versatile, it's perfect for anyone looking to build a capsule wardrobe and can be paired with anything from high-waisted mom jeans, to pencil skirts and workwear trousers.

Revered for her sophisticated sense of style, Ruth often wows in her favourite high street buys, and the Loose Women panellist regularly turns to Marks & Spencer for her on-screen outfits. Earlier this month, the presenter had fans clamouring to get their hands on her 'Checked Tailored Dress' from the beloved British brand, which featured figure-flattering ruched detailing at the waist, a pretty scoop neckline and three-quarter length sleeves.

Revealing her outfit details on Instagram, Ruth was immediately flooded with compliments. "I thought it looked lovely and flattered your curves in all the right places," wrote one, while another commented: "Such a nice dress and you looked absolutely stunning!"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.