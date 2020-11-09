Little Mix's Perrie Edwards steals the show at the EMAs in unexpected look Jesy Nelson was absent from the Little Mix line-up

Perrie Edwards stole the show when Little Mix hosted the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) on Sunday evening. The girl band was chosen to host as well as perform – and took home the Best Pop trophy and the Best UK & Ireland Act prize in the process.

All eyes were on Perrie in her quirky outfit as she posed alongside bandmates Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock on the socially-distanced red carpet – and it's got to be one of our favourite looks of hers to date.

Jesy Nelson, who also missed the final of BBC One talent contest The Search on Saturday, was once again absent due to illness, but the girls still commanded attention as a three-piece.

Perrie made a major style statement in a tuxedo-inspired jumpsuit featuring a plunging blazer with built-in white shirt cuffs.

The daring attire boasted semi-sheer panels on the legs, creating the illusion of wearing a bodysuit. The power suit was completed with dramatic ruffled tulle detailing in black and baby blue, giving her look an haute couture twist. Wow!

Perrie debuted a new fringe hairstyle, wearing her blonde hair in a poker straight, feathered style. She opted for a dramatic winged eyeliner and kept the rest of her makeup look matte and fresh.

She later changed into a chic blue leather dress as she posed alongside Leigh-Anne, who stunned in an 80s inspired orange mini dress, and Jade, who looked like she'd stepped straight off the set of Clueless in a patterned pink suit.

The girls performed new single Sweet Melody on the night and later took to Twitter to thank fans for voting, revealing they had missed bandmate Jesy.

They wrote: "Tonight was the best . Thank you for letting us host @mtvema, we had a BLAST!! We missed you Jesy Now... let's all go stream #CONFETTI".

